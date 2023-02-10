top story Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer Feb 10, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There’s a slight chance of snow in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories.“It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or early Sunday morning," said Katie Magee, a weather service meteorologist. She said most of the wintry mix is anticipated to go north of the Tennessee Valley.She said the ground will likely be too warm to cause any icy conditions on the roadways.Temperatures could fall as low as the upper 20s on Sunday night, she said. Weekend high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s and the lows near freezing tonight and Saturday night.Magee said thunderstorms could move into the area Thursday, but it is still too early to tell how severe they might be. 