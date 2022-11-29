Severe storms moving into north Alabama late today could produce tornadoes and quarter-size hail, and officials warned that residents should monitor the weather and be prepared to find safe shelter.
National Weather Service forecasters and area emergency management officials advised residents to have multiple means of receiving weather updates.
“Don’t just rely on storm sirens,” said Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency director. “Be ready to move to a storm shelter if the need is there.”
Decatur spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said if a tornado watch is issued tonight for Morgan County, then City Hall, Austin High and Decatur High will open as storm shelters.
Andrew Pritchett, meteorologist with the weather service in Huntsville, said the storm system is projected to move into the Shoals area by 10 p.m. today and cross Interstate 65 about midnight.
“It should exit into Georgia about 4 a.m. (Wednesday). It’s going to be an overnight event, which complicates things,” he said.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 70 mph if storms become severe, Pritchett said.
“We could get strong gusty, damaging winds and about 1½ inches of rain,” he said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a strong rainfall event in our area and with this being at night, people need to stay weather aware.”
Localized flooding could occur in some flood-prone areas, he added.
“Turn on your weather radio and make sure your phone can receive severe weather alerts,” Pritchett said. “It might be a good idea to keep your television on throughout the night.”
Area education leaders said Monday afternoon they don’t anticipate the storm system causing them to alter school hours today, but they will continue to monitor the storm movement throughout the day.
Pritchett said the chance of large hail falling on the Tennessee Valley has lessened since Monday morning, but he urged people to park their vehicles in garages and carports as a precaution.
The unstable weather is resulting from warm, moist air moving in from the south ahead of a cold front moving from west to east, NWS meteorologist Huntir Cramer said.
Highs are expected in the 60s and possibly 70s today before dropping to the 50s overnight. Cramer said Wednesday’s temperatures will range from highs in the low 60s in the afternoon to 25 at night.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said fallen trees are always a concern when high winds move through the region.
“We’ll have the chainsaws gassed up, and we’ll be sitting on ready," he said.
Limestone EMA officer Daphne Ellison reminded residents, “A tornado watch is your warning.”
Cramer said temperatures for the remainder of the week will range from the mid-60s in the afternoons to the lower 30s at night.
“We’ll have a 30% to 40% chance of rain both Friday and Saturday,” she said.
Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to a national Storm Prediction Center forecast reported by The Associated Press. The severe weather is then expected to move into Alabama.
“A few strong/long-track tornadoes will be possible,” the Storm Prediction Center's forecast states.
