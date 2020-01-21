MOULTON — Wild South is hosting a free 3- to 5-mile hike in Bankhead National Forest on Saturday.
The hike will be moderately strenuous with some hiking experience advised, according to Wild South Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett. She said the destination will be announced later in the week and hinges on weather, water levels and trail conditions.
All ages are welcome. The group is asked to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wild South office on the Moulton square. Group size is limited and preregistration is required.
“Be prepared for the weather, slick rocks and wet ground; some brief climbing of slopes; rough, rocky forest terrain and narrow and shallow stream crossings,” Barrett said.
She asks hikers to bring a daypack with lunch, snacks, drinking water and hiking stick.
No dogs or smoking will be allowed on the hike.
To make a reservation, contact Barrett at 256-974-6166 or janice@wildsouth.org.
