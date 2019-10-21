MOULTON — Wild South volunteer Sam Calhoun will lead a 4-mile roundtrip hike in Bankhead National Forest on Saturday.
The destination of the hike will be decided later this week, depending on trail conditions, water levels and leaf color.
Wild South coordinator Janice Barrett said advance signup is required to limit the group size. She said the hike will be a creek-side exploration of sandstone canyons and cove hardwood and hemlock forest.
Hikers are asked to bring a day pack with lunch, snacks and drinking water. No dogs or smoking will be allowed on the hike.
The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Wild South office at 552 Lawrence. St. in Moulton. To sign up email Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or call 256-974-6166.
