A Harvest woman was killed and her husband was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on Alabama 33 in Lawrence County.
Troopers said Virginia Epps, 57, was a passenger on a 2018 Honda Gold Wing when it left the roadway and crashed down an embankment near the Bankhead community at 2:35 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenneth Epps, 54, the operator of the motorcycle, was taken by medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, according to troopers. Huntsville Hospital didn’t have information on Epps on Sunday.
The investigation into the accident is continuing, according to a statement from Corp. James F. Howard of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
