HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro woman died from injuries she received in a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on Alabama 20, and the town’s mayor said he’ll ask the state for a traffic signal at the dangerous intersection.
Alabama State Troopers and Mayor Charles Owens said Frances Addington Terry, 77, died Friday at Parkway Medical Center from injuries she received in the 4:40 p.m. collision at Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 400. Troopers said Terry was driving a Cadillac XTS.
Troopers said the driver of and a 2-year-old child in a Nissan Versa received minor injuries.
Owens said three other vehicles wrecked in a ditch while avoiding the initial collision.
Owens said that in the past five years, about 30 accidents including at least two fatalities have occurred at the intersection. “We’re working with the state Highway Department to have a feasibility study done and try to get a traffic light at that busy intersection,” he said. “We have a flashing light there, but it isn’t enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.