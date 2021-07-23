MOULTON — A Tuscumbia woman died in a two-vehicle accident south of Moulton on Thursday night, according to Alabama state troopers.
Troopers said Cherry Prestage, 44, was killed when the 2014 Ford Mustang she was driving struck the rear of a 2019 Kenworth driven by Ronnie Green, 50, of Uniontown. Troopers said she was pronounced dead at the scene about 10:45 p.m.
The troopers said the crash occurred along Alabama 157 near mile marker 28, about 10 miles south of Moulton.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
