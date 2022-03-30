A Winston County woman died when the truck she was driving ran off Alabama 33 in Lawrence County about 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to state troopers.
Olivia J. Johnson, 47, of Double Springs, was killed when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported.
Troopers said the wreck occurred near the 15-mile marker on Alabama 33 about 10 miles south of Moulton.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
