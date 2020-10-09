MOULTON — A 29-year-old woman was fatally shot at a home near the Bankhead National Forest just after midnight today, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the victim’s name is not being released because the investigation is just beginning.
The Sheriff’s Office reported it received a call at 12:25 a.m. indicating a woman had been shot at a residence on Lawrence County 188, southeast of Moulton.
The victim was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, the Sheriff’s Office reported. She died at the hospital, Sandlin said.
“There have been no charges directly related to the shooting at this time,” Sandlin said in a text message at 9:50 a.m. “The identity of the shooter is known, and there is no threat to the community.”
He said it is too early in the investigation to consider it a homicide.
"We are focused on gathering evidence and facts that will lead us to the truth of what led to the victim's death," he said. "It is too early to characterize it in any specific category."
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
