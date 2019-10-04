MOULTON — Work to repair and refinish gym floors at Speake School should begin next week, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said at a Lawrence County school board meeting Thursday.
The board accepted a bid from Covington Floors for $30,350 to patch damaged portions and refinish the entire gym floor. Smith said the damage occurred following excessive rain in the spring.
Money from the Lawrence County Schools' supplemental appropriation fund will be used for the work. The school system received about $1.25 million in state supplemental appropriation funds earlier this year, $550,000 of which has been allocated for school maintenance and repairs throughout the county. Similar work was done at Moulton Middle School and Hatton High School gyms in June and July.
In other business, the board hired Emily Brown as Hatton Elementary assistant principal, Tevin Terry as a Lawrence County High science teacher, and Jacob Danley as a Hatton Elementary physical education teacher.
The board also approved the transfer of Hatton Elementary P.E. teacher Kaci Quails to counselor at Lawrence County Career Technical Center.
