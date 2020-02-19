Town Creek tornado victim Landen Godsey, 8, is in “really good spirits” and “continues to progress” every day in the Children’s Hospital of Birmingham from head trauma sustained in the Dec. 16 killer twister, according to his uncle.
Landen’s parents, Keisha Cross Godsey and Chase Godsey, were killed when an EF2 tornado struck their home on Blue Hollow Road, also known as Lawrence County 265.
Two of the other three people injured when the tornado destroyed their homes remain hospitalized.
Landen’s uncle and Chase’s brother, Chris Godsey, said Landen is still unable to talk and is using sign language to communicate.
“He’s in really good spirits and taking (occupational therapy and physical therapy) three hours a day, six days a week,” Chris Godsey said. “The doctors have said there’s a really good chance he’ll fully recover. It could take a year. It could take five years. It’s going to take time. The doctors and we are very optimistic. He’s getting the best care in the world at Children’s Hospital.”
Chris Godsey said Landen is on Medicaid to offset the bulk of his medical costs.
“There’s really nothing we need but prayers,” Chris Godsey said. “The doctors and God have brought him this far.”
On Feb. 28, a donation drive at Lume Art Studio and “Prayer on the Square” is set for Landen on the historic downtown square in Moulton. The prayer event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a performance from Landen’s third grade classmates at Moulton Elementary School, the school’s cheerleaders and gospel singing.
The social media page Pray for Landen is seeking donations for a home for Landen’s maternal grandmother in Lawrence County. Landen and his half-sister Ali will live there, Chris Godsey said.
Two weeks ago, state Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr., R-Cullman, announced Landen received letters from Wallace State Community College in Hanceville and the University of Alabama System providing him free college tuition. He also helped distribute funding to the other victims injured in the storm — Marcus Johnson, and Wayne and Rhonda Lovett.
Rhonda Lovett is out of the hospital, while her husband and Johnson continue to receive treatment at UAB Hospital and Huntsville Hospital, respectively, according to Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker.
“These four are my heroes,” Gudger wrote on his social media page. “To hear of their perseverance and courage through their surgeries and their heartache is inspiring. To see the gratitude of the families was humbling. They still have a long road of recovery in front of them, but today your donations and those of others made their burdens a bit lighter.”
Through private donations, the victims received more than $8,000 to help offset medical costs.
Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, said he was impressed with how many people have helped out. “The Town Creek area people, Lawrence County and even people from out of state donated to these victims,” he said.
Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett, who spearheaded the social media funding campaign, said the Manufactured Housing Association also gave about $10,000 each to Johnson and the Lovetts to help them rebuild their homes.
The tornado destroyed their two mobile homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.