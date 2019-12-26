The 8-year-old boy injured in the Dec. 16 tornado that killed his parents in Town Creek has been offered at least two years of free college tuition, and about $60,000 has been raised for his family and other victims of the storm, according to several people working on aid efforts.
Landen Godsey remains in Children’s Hospital of Birmingham in critical condition but is improving, according to Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker. Landen’s parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey, were killed when the EF2 tornado struck their double-wide mobile home along Lawrence County 265 about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 16.
Three others, Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, and Marcus Johnson, remain hospitalized with injuries from the twister.
State Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr., R-Cullman, said he has been working with Wallace State Community College of Hanceville and the University of Alabama System Foundation to provide higher education for Landen Godsey
Gudger said the Alabama Foundation is placing funding toward Landen's education, and “Wallace State-Hanceville has offered Landen his first two years of college paid for there."
Gudger said his office is awaiting a written contract from the foundation.
In a written statement, University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John said, “We appreciate that Sen. Gudger is updating us about the tragic event in Lawrence County that claimed the lives of Landen’s parents, Justin and Keisha Leann Godsey. We are grateful to assist in any way we can to ensure their son’s future.”
At least two online donation sites have been set up for the Town Creek tornado victims. A site established by employees of Contractor Service and Fabrication in Decatur, where Chase Godsey worked, had raised $30,400 of a $30,000 goal by noon Tuesday to help offset the cost of the Godseys' funerals and Landen’s medical bills.
Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett has set up another online account that has raised $3,600 of a $60,000 goal to provide $20,000 in aid to each of the three families impacted by the tornado. Gudger said he has received additional donations of $28,000 for that account that will put it more than halfway to its goal.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce also is taking donations for its disaster relief fund.
On Gudger’s social media site, the first-term senator has a 2½-minute video detailing the killer storm and its aftermath.
“I am working with the Alabama Manufactured Home Association to help find new homes for the Lovetts and Mr. Johnson,” Gudger said.
Both families lived in single-wide mobile homes.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said the heavy weekend rainfall and Christmas holiday have slowed cleanup efforts but he has been awestruck by the support his district has received.
“People have really gone to bat working and giving of their time and money,” he said. “It’s been a huge effort from Lawrence County and surrounding counties.”
Parker agreed.
“They have really stepped up,” he said. “I am sure they have Landen and the others who also were seriously injured in their prayers. I’ve received calls from across the area asking me how they can help. Christmas is a season for giving, and people are doing just that.
“I’m not only proud of be the mayor of this town, but to call Town Creek my home.”
