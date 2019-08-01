ATHENS — Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim in an ATV utility vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon as Addie Kathryn Baker, 14, of Athens.
Baker was driving a utility vehicle in a field off Blackburn Road when the vehicle turned over on her, West said. Deputy Coroner David Malone pronounced Baker dead at the scene at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to West.
The crash is being investigated by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, and spokesman Stephen Young said the accident “appeared to be a roll-over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.