Fifth generation farmer Brady Peek, 30, has always been interested in all aspects of farming and at age 17 started his own row crop farm that he has increased by 1,900 acres since he was a teenager.
“Growing up I was never the kid who brought home stray dogs and cats, but I was always the one who brought home random plants,” Peek said. “About the first grade we could get some strawberry plants at school one day, so I remember dragging some strawberry plants home. In kindergarten, I brought a little pine tree seedling home.
“It was all the time just bringing stuff home and trying to plant it and make things grow.”
Now he runs the family farm in Limestone County, grows four major crops and supervises typically two employees.
Peek said he has always wanted to farm and work with soil.
“I’ve always had a desire to farm and always had a desire to grow food. Working with soil and things like that has always interested me,” Peek said. “In high school I job shadowed a lot of different occupations. … I never came away from job shadowing knowing what I wanted to do, but I always came away knowing what I didn’t want to do.”
Peek said the desire to farm has always been inside of him.
“I knew I wanted to farm but ... if I found something I enjoyed doing more than farming then I was open to that,” he said. “But I never found anything besides that.”
Peek said he grew up in a farming family and as a high school junior started farming his family’s 100-acre farm. He graduated from Auburn University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and soils.
“I was able to continue to grow my operation while I was in school; just required coming home a whole lot,” Peek said. “As I was approaching the end of my schooling at Auburn … I had grown my operation where I could come back and start farming full time. … I graduated about May 4 from Auburn on a Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, I was back here farming.”
He has overseen Peek Family Farms' growth to about 2,000 acres in the Lester community of western Limestone County, and he typically has two employees. Peek grows cotton, corn, wheat and soybeans and said in one year he will grow all four.
"If you plant all your acres in one crop, in a sense it's kind of like putting all your eggs in one basket," he said. "Crop rotation is very important. ... By changing the crops that we grow in the field from one year to the next, it allows us to use different methods to control different pests."
Peek said yields for some of his crops declined in 2022 due to lack of rain and abnormally high temperatures.
"We had a very poor corn crop last year due to that so that was a letdown. But, by and large we had a pretty good soybean and cotton crop," he said. "We have that occasionally. That's just something that we have to plan for and plan around."
Peek said growing up he spent a lot of time with his father and grandfather learning about farming. He said his father retired from farming in 2004.
“A lot of people have the mentality that you just drive around in tractors all day, but it’s a lot more complex than that,” Peek said. “I did learn a lot from them but I’ve learned a lot by trial and error, and my education at Auburn really taught me the science behind a lot of what we do. … But still, nothing really prepares you for the real world better than the real world.”
Peek said he has also always enjoyed working with his hands on the equipment.
“A lot of what we do is related to equipment, mechanics and things like that,” he said. "I’ve always just enjoyed working with things and working with my hands whether it’s equipment repairs or out working in the fields, scouting crops. Every part of that has always been things that have interested me.”
Peek said he likes the fact that farming is always evolving.
“Every day you wake up and you kind of have a new challenge,” he said. “Every day is a fresh new start to get out and tackle whatever new challenge is on the horizon.”
Chapman Bodiford has known Peek for almost two years and said that farming is ingrained in Peek.
“He’s been passionate as a kid to do that, been very involved as his goal. ... Sets his goal and tries to do everything he can to achieve that goal,” Bodiford said. “Granted you’re going to have failures along the way, but he’s been persistent.”
Bodiford said farming is a passion for Peek.
“It means so much to him and it means a whole lot to the world really, too,” he said. “He’s learned along the way and developed into a very good farmer. Growth generally happens when you’re figuring things out.”
