Gov. Kay Ivey has said the state health rule requiring facial coverings in public will expire on Friday, and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the county will follow the state health order for county buildings.
Michelle Williamson, the county’s director of community relations, said, “That’s what we’re been following all along." Currently, face coverings are required at all times in county buildings when someone is within 6 feet of a person from another household. Williamson said those county buildings include commission and EMA offices, the judicial center, the Sheriff’s Office and jail and courthouse annexes on Washington and Clinton streets.
Information was not available on plans for the Limestone County Courthouse.
Williamson said that glass barricades have been installed in the offices of the license commissioner, probate judge and board of registrars, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office and for security personnel at the Limestone County Courthouse. The revenue department already had glass barricades up before the pandemic, she said.
If the mask mandate is lifted, people can still wear masks in county buildings if they want to, Daly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.