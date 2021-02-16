ATHENS — The number of Athens Utilities customer without power is down to 1,900, according to Athens Electric Department Manager Blair Davis.
That number is down from 6,000 on Monday and 2,300 this morning, he said. Davis said Scottsboro is sending two two-man crews to assist the Athens department’s linemen in restoring power.
Central Church of Christ opened at noon today as a warming station for those without power. The church will monitor conditions to determine how long to remain open. Snacks will be available.
Central is located at 320 U.S. 31 N. near the Athens High stadium.
