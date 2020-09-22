TANNER — One person was dead after a three-car collision late Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 31 just north of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, according to Athens police.
Police said multiple southbound vehicles were stopped on U.S. 31 for a red light when an SUV approaching the same intersection rear-ended a compact car with two occupants and shoved it into the next car in line. The middle car was forced left into the median while the SUV and a sedan spun to a stop in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31.
The driver of this middle car succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision and her passenger was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, police said. The passenger's condition was not available, and Athens police were not releasing named Tuesday night.
The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance for treatment, while the driver and passenger in the front sedan escaped injury, though all three vehicles were totaled. A fourth vehicle in front of the first three sustained minor damage, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate the cause of the collision, police said. Witnesses who have not yet provided a statement are asked to call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.
