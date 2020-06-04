The man killed in a crash this morning on Interstate 65 south of the I-565 interchange was identified as Zachary James Sandifer, 30, of Morgan County, by Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
West said today that Sandifer, who was ejected from his vehicle, had multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
The wreck was reported at 6:04 a.m., and some vehicles involved were initially traveling in the southbound lanes, said Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long. She couldn’t confirm any additional details of the crash, which occurred in the Decatur city limits.
Willene Creel, the grandmother of Sandifer's fiancee, Hunner Creel, said he was on his way from Falkville to work at Claborn Manufacturing across from Calhoun Community College when the accident occurred.
Sandifer and Hunner Creel have two sons, Eli, 2½, and Elliott, 6 months, according to Willene Creel.
The crash caused traffic to back up on I-65 and alternate routes, according to Decatur police. At one point, both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed on I-65 past the interchange.
No other injuries were reported.
The collision occurred on I-65 just south of Alabama 20 between the I-565 interchange (Exit 340) and the Tennessee River bridge.
(1) comment
Breaking NEWS!
Decatur Daily, you are 3 hours late on this story.
