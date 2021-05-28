The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the second phase of the Rebuild Alabama project to widen Alabama 304/Huntsville-Brownsferry Road in Limestone County.
The project includes building additional lanes from U.S. 31 at Tanner to Interstate 65.
Rogers Group submitted the apparent low bid of $13,306,739. Construction is pending bid review and the award of the contract.
The 1.5-mile project will include modifications to the ramps at the Exit 347 interchange, where the overpass is now undergoing a $2.8 million widening.
In a separate project, the City of Huntsville will widen Huntsville-Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway.
