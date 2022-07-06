A 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle died Tuesday night in Athens after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Josu Velasquez Garcia was riding his bicycle on U.S. 72 West near Brownsferry Street when he was hit, according to Athens police. Police responded to the incident at 11:50 p.m.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the victim was riding in the middle of the eastbound lane on U.S. 72 when an eastbound motorist struck him from behind.
West said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m. from blunt force trauma to the head and chest areas. The coroner said the victim was wearing dark gray clothes when he was struck.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating in the investigation, police said.
