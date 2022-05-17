A 14-year-old girl died at a hospital after a Monday evening wreck in Limestone County that also injured the 17-year-old driver, according to state troopers.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. when the 2000 Toyota Camry left Swancott Road near Pryor Road, struck a tree and overturned. The 14-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital. The 17-year-old driver was transported to a hospital by helicopter.
The wreck was about 1 mile west of Huntsville city limits, troopers said, and an investigation is ongoing.
