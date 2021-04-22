ATHENS — Two Athens residents conspired to assault an elderly man, attempted to bribe him so he would not pursue charges and, when he rejected the offer, hired two Elkmont men to assault him again, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Billy Joe “BJ” Carruth, 49, and Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, both of Athens, are charged with bribing a witness, intimidating a witness and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, said Michelle Williamson, the office’s public information officer.
Carruth and Clem are being held at Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $255,000 each.
On Oct. 17, the office received a call about an assault on an elderly man and after an investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Carruth and Clem, Williamson said.
They offered the victim $500 in cash in exchange for him dropping the charges against Carruth and Clem, but he refused, according to Williamson.
Carruth and Clem then hired Ian Van Hunter, 35, and Jonathan Colby Parsons, 29, both of Elkmont, to assault the man and to scare him into dropping the charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The attack took place on the morning of April 13, and a witness to the assault was also robbed by Hunter and Parsons, Williamson said. After an investigation of the assault, additional arrest warrants were obtained for Carruth and Clem.
Last week, Hunter and Parsons were each charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Both remained in Limestone County Jail on Wednesday, with Parsons' bond set at $263,000 and Hunter's at $262,000.
