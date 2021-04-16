ATHENS — Two Athens men are facing felony charges after a man was assaulted and another person was robbed Tuesday on Wallace Lane, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Ian Van Hunter, 35, is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and a misdemeanor, while Jonathan Colby Parsons, 29, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and misdemeanors. A 38-year-old woman was also charged with a misdemeanor. Both men were in the Limestone County Jail with no bail set.
The Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old man was assaulted in the incident.
On Wednesday, the Limestone Correction Facility K-9 unit and the Sheriff’s Office apprehended Parsons after he fled in a stolen vehicle and was later caught in a foot pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Thursday, Hunter and the woman were taken into custody following a four-hour foot chase after they fled a home on Alabama 99 in the Cartwright community.
