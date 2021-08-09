ATHENS — Two Athens woman are facing assault charges after a fight at the Athens Recreation Center in July, according to the Athens Police Department.
Jessica Lee Gilbert, 38, of Hobbs Street, and Holly May Prozanski, 36, of Market Street, are each facing felony second-degree assault charges, police said.
A police report said the victim was hit with what appeared to be a pipe. The report said the victim had numerous bumps and bruises.
Both defendants were booked at the Police Department and transferred to the county jail.
