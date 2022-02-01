ATHENS — Two bicyclists were injured when struck by vehicles in separate incidents on Monday, according to Athens police.
Jordan Donald Adams, 26, of Athens, was traveling north in the area of U.S. 31 and Vaughn Street about 5:10 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, police said. Adams was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
In the second incident, police said Erik Meals Gordon, 39, of Athens, was traveling east on Forrest Street on a bicycle when he was struck from behind by a truck. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The wreck occurred about 6 p.m.
The men’s conditions are unknown and the wrecks are under investigation, police said.
