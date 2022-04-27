Two years after starting its esports program, Calhoun Community College has two teams qualified to compete this week in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports championships.
The league, which is currently held entirely online, is divided into nine- or 10-team groups from the more than the 125 participating teams. The teams are from junior colleges across the United States, plus one Canadian team.
Coached by Casey Knighten, Calhoun qualified in the online competition by winning or performing well in a nine-week regular season.
A No. 1 seed in the video game “Call of Duty: Cold War Gunfight,” Calhoun’s Kevin Calderon and Chris Navarrette will compete against No. 5 seed Barton Community College, Great Bend, Kansas, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
A fourth seed in the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard 4v4,” Calhoun students Austin Pack, Michael Fitzgerald, Calderon and Navarrette face top seed Gogebic Community College, of Ironwood, Michigan, at 7 p.m. Friday.
If Calhoun wins its semifinal contests, they will play Sunday afternoon in the national championship matches. The Cold War Gunfight finals are scheduled for 1 p.m. followed by the Vanguard 4v4 at 3.
The championships will be livestreamed nationally via Twitch at twitch.tv/njcaae. The semifinals are not available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.