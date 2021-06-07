ATHENS — Two people died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday on U.S. 72 east of Athens when the vehicle they were in ran off the road and overturned, according to Alabama state troopers.
Troopers said Johnathan Patlan, 25, of Santa Ana, California, and Robert Lee McVay, 28, of Demopolis, were pronounced dead at the scene at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. They said Patlan was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when it left U.S. 72 near Bryan Hill Road, about three miles east of Athens. The victims were not wearing seat belts, troopers said.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division said no more details are available and the accident is under investigation.
