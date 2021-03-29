ATHENS — Two adults were killed when they were struck by a northbound train while walking north on the railroad tracks near downtown Athens on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Athens police chief Floyd Johnson identified one of the victims as Lakerris Petty, 37, of Athens.
Coroner Mike West identified the other victim as Brandy Parker, 31, of Athens. He said both victims died of blunt force trauma. He pronounced them deceased at 1:37 p.m.
“Apparently, they didn’t turn around or try to get out of the way when the train blew its horn,” he said. West said no autopsies were ordered.
The accident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the CSX rail crossing on East McClellan Street between North Clinton Street and North Monroe Street. The victims’ bodies were discovered about 15 yards north of the crossing.
“The train crew did everything they could to warn the people to get off the tracks before being hit,” Johnson said in a news release.
The crossing remained closed for more than three hours. In the news release, Johnson said the case remains under investigation.
Petty’s aunt, Fancy Owens of Athens, said even though it may not have helped in this case she would like to see safety arms at the rail crossing.
“We hear the horn but there are no arms keeping traffic from crossing,” she said. A rail crossing at East Pryor Street and North Monroe Street, about a half-mile south of the accident scene, has safety arms.
Fellow neighbor Marcus Christopher, who has lived in the neighborhood about four years, said another person was hit by a train at the same crossing last year.
Wesley Ford Tribble, 34, of Athens, was killed there April 21, 2020, according to a police report.
“I think the city ought to put forth the effort to do what it can to make the crossing safer,” Christopher said. “We’ve had a lot of trains passing through town lately. I don’t know if it is because of the pandemic. It’s just been crazy.”
