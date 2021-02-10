A year after four Decatur Utilities employees were injured when a pickup truck collided with DU vehicles at a work site on Hudson Memorial Bridge, two of them are still not back to work full time and no arrests have been made in the accident.
Decatur police said they continue to investigate the Feb. 1, 2020, accident in which three DU vehicles were struck.
“Two employees returned to work part time, still on limited work status,” DU spokesman Joe Holmes said. The other two workers had returned to work “on a limited basis” within three weeks of the incident and have “returned to work full time — now on regular work status.”
“We have received no further information from Decatur Police Department regarding the investigation,” Holmes said.
Decatur police reports said the accident occurred when a gray Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on the U.S. 31 causeway near Riverwalk Marina struck the DU vehicles. The truck’s motorist fled the scene and has not been located, police said a month after the accident.
A police release identified the injured as DU employees Anthony Black, then 52, of Trinity; David Evans, then 53, of Decatur; Wilson Atkins, then 30, of Danville; and Patrick Bryant, then 26, of Decatur. All four were transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment after the accident.
Black and Evans, who were standing near the end of a boom truck when the accident occurred, were later transported to Huntsville Hospital because of their injuries, Decatur police said.
According to 911 transcripts, two callers who identified themselves as DU workers at the scene told Morgan 911 dispatchers that a 52-year-old victim and another man were injured more severely, including one victim bleeding from the head. One caller said the injured 52-year-old was his foreman.
The caller said he and another man were in a bucket truck when the collision occurred. “Our bucket broke completely off,” he told the dispatcher.
The second caller complained of a leg injury and said, “I’ve (got) one guy unresponsive on the ground.”
Then the second caller said, “I’ve got a drunk guy that hit us. He’s running down (U.S.) 31 headed to Decatur.”
City records show the company advertised on the Silverado's side is Hernandez Crawlspace Repair and Waterproofing based in Decatur.
According to the Decatur business license department, Paulina Parra was the owner of the foundation business at the time of the accident. Records show the company was established in April 2019.
In a phone call to the company Monday morning, Maria Martinez identified herself as the owner.
“I bought the company from Paulina in April or May (2020),” Martinez said. “Paulina told me a little bit about the accident, but I really have no information about it. Nobody who worked for the company then still works for me.”
Last year, Holmes detailed the work Decatur Utilities was performing at the site. He said a DU crew had closed a southbound lane of U.S. 31 just north of the bridge. He said a flashing sign on a utility trailer behind one of the DU trucks warned motorists that the right lane was closed. He said barrels and cones also were used at the work site.
Police said Atkins and Bryant were in the boom bucket at the time replacing lights at the bridge. Holmes said the bucket was descending and was “about 10 feet or a little less” off the ground when they were struck by another DU vehicle that was pushed into their truck from the collision involving four vehicles, three being DU trucks.
“It broke the bucket and ejected two men from the bucket,” Holmes said. He said the DU workers were wearing hard hats and were harnessed in.
Holmes said the work on the bridge/causeway lights was being done about 5 a.m. on a Saturday because of the lower traffic flow.
He said DU hasn’t had crew members injured to this degree in at least the past five years.
On April 14, 2016, an Alabama Department of Transportation worker from Athens was killed on a job site at the Interstate 65 Tennessee River bridge. Another worker from Hartselle was seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.