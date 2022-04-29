ATHENS — Two drug trafficking suspects are in Limestone County Jail following a raid by the Limestone Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit that seized more than 31 grams of methamphetamine as well as heroin, cocaine, pills and $7,200 in cash, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On April 22, Rodney O'Neal Watkins, 46, of Athens, and Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville were charged with drug trafficking, distribution of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of heroin and a misdemeanor. Their bail was set at $41,000 each.
