Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Lacey’s Spring on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Cecelia Springer Benefield, 62, of Athens died in the collision that also claimed the life of William Carson Parker, 19. Alabama State Troopers listed Parker being from Decatur, and Chunn listed him from Cullman.
Chunn said the victims died from blunt force trauma. The driver of vehicle in which Benefield was a passenger was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with chest injuries, Chunn said.
He said the accident occurred on Alabama 36 near Dry Creek Cove Road, two miles west of Lacey’s Spring about 5:35 p.m. Friday.
Alabama State troopers said Parker was driving a 2011 Kia Sportage when it traveled into the opposite lane and collided with a 2018 Toyota RAV4. Troopers said Parker was not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers said the accident is under investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
