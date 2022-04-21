An Athens man killed in Wednesday morning crashes involving three vehicles on the northbound lane of Interstate 65 in Limestone County was the second death in a week from a traffic accident in the county.
Another Athens man died Friday from injuries he received in an accident two days earlier, according to authorities.
Limestone Coroner Mike West said in Wednesday morning's crashes, a motor home apparently was parked in the left-hand northbound lane of I-65 about 5:07 a.m. when it was hit from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. A 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler following rear-ended the pickup that had become disabled in the left lane, killing its driver, Deontae Demar Townsend, 31, according to state troopers.
Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Troopers said they classified the crashes Wednesday as two separate accidents.
West said Townsend died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were uninjured, he said.
West said the motor home was parked partially on the left-hand passing lane when it was struck by Townsend's Silverado. The coroner said the roadway does not have an emergency lane on the median side.
Alabama State Trooper Brandon Bailey said one lane of northbound traffic was reopened at 9:08 a.m. The fatal wreck occurred near the 355-mile marker between Exit 2 and Sandlin Road, he said.
He said ALEA is continuing to investigate.
In the fatal wreck last week, Bailey said, Colewyn N. Hawkins, 22, was critically injured in a motorcycle/truck accident on April 13 on East Limestone Road and died two days later at a local hospital.
Troopers said the wreck occurred when the 2006 CMX250 motorcycle Hawkins was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Debra Kaye Stone, 61, of Athens.
Bailey said the wreck occurred about 4:20 p.m. April 13 near U.S. 72.
Bailey said the wreck remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.