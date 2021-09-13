ATHENS — An Athens man and Elkmont woman were killed in a one-car accident Saturday night when the vehicle they were in left the roadway and struck a tree, according to state troopers.
Troopers said the driver, Lawrence E. Woodward, 33, and passenger, Cassaundra Brumlow, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck occurred on Shipley Hollow Road near Ragsdale Creek Road about 4 miles southwest of Ardmore.
Troopers are continuing to investigate.
