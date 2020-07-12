ATHENS — Two political novices, each with a long history of local community involvement, are seeking the District 4 seat on the Athens City Council left vacant when Joseph Cannon took over as Limestone County’s license commissioner in October.
Dana Sims Henry and Marcia Day both qualified last week to run for the office. District 4 lies in the western part of the city.
Qualifying began Tuesday and ends July 21. The last day to register to vote for the Athens municipal general election is Aug. 10, with election day on Aug. 25. New municipal officials will take office Nov. 2, and the council will hold an organizational session that same day.
Henry
Henry, 52, a lifelong resident of District 4, wants to take her community service a step further.
“I’ve always been very active in the community, and I feel (public office) is sort of a natural progression of that,” she said. “I love Athens, and I’m excited about the opportunity to serve it at the next level.”
Henry is a second-generation small business owner, operating Hyatt & Sims Inc., a custom-framing business on the Limestone County Courthouse Square. She and her husband, Scott Henry, recently purchased a Cruise Planners franchise that provides travel planning at the same location.
“As a small business owner, I know the challenges that we face in a changing marketplace,” she said. “Athens is at a figurative crossroads, and a lot of people are fearful of losing the essence of Athens with these changes.”
District 4 itself is experiencing “a lot of growth,” and people there are concerned about traffic issues and police and fire protection, according to Henry. But if city leaders are proactive in dealing with changes already happening and those ahead, “we have the opportunity to not let change overwhelm us,” while also embracing it.
“Change is full of opportunities, and I am a voice that can capitalize on those opportunities,” Henry said.
Henry is a Cub Scout Pack 24 Den leader and volunteers with Boy Scout Troop 240 and the Arrowhead District. She serves on the boards of directors of the Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation and the Limestone Area Community Foundation and is a member of the Athens Lions Club and John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Day
Day is also seeking public office for the first time in the community where she’s lived since 1971.
“In order to be a leader, you have to first be a servant,” said Day, 72, a Franklin County native who was a workforce development instructor for 37 years at Athens High, before retiring in 2007. She has served on the Athens City Schools Foundation Board for more than a decade.
“What I bring to the table is a strong business and education background,” Day said. “I’m a fiscal conservative, and I believe in using taxpayer money wisely.”
Day received two degrees in business with emphases in accounting, business law and technology, and she believes her training and experience will be helpful as a council member given that the body votes on all budgets, ordinances and contracts for the City of Athens and Athens Utilities.
She believes the relationships she’s developed with economic and business leaders will also be beneficial as city leaders manage the city's growth.
“Whatever it is you want to accomplish, you have to establish relationships, know how to talk to people about what’s important and how to get those things accomplished,” she said.
Day also hears from residents concerned about the continued growth.
“We’re adding rooftops at an amazing rate,” Day said. Though much of the development had been concentrated in the area around Interstate 65, “I see that moving to the west and we need to have an intelligent plan that will help us manage all this growth.”
During her Athens High tenure, Day chartered a chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, mentoring district, state and national competitive event winners, and was a workforce and leadership development presenter for the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Internship Program. She’s a founding member of the Athena Performing Arts Series Committee.
Both candidates say COVID-19 has presented challenges in campaigning.
Henry has relied on some door-to-door campaigning, while following social distancing guidelines. “I carry my mask with me wherever I go,” she said. I’ve really enjoyed talking to people. It’s been very enlightening.”
“I’ve had to learn how to adapt my campaign,” Day said. That means walking the neighborhoods in the early evenings to talk to residents, even as they’re riding bikes or sitting on their porches. She even held a meet-and-greet event at a local park, with everyone attending, including herself, wearing masks.
Also qualifying last week for the upcoming election were Mayor Ronnie Marks and his challenger, Russell Johnson, the president of the Athens City school board who retired last year from SAIC as the vice president of the Software Applications Directorate and workforce development management; and incumbent District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert. Other council members — Frank Travis, Wayne Harper and Harold Wales — have announced their intentions to run for reelection.
In November, the City Council overrode Marks’ veto over a mayoral pay raise that will be effective in November, along with higher council salaries. In a 4-0 vote, the council’s action let stand an ordinance it had unanimously approved that increased the mayor’s salary from $65,000 a year to $71,500 a year and council member pay from $12,000 a year to $13,200 annually.
