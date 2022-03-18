ATHENS — Two outdoor weather warning sirens are out of service and residents should have alternative ways of receiving alerts, according to the Limestone Emergency Management Agency.
EMA officials said sirens at Copeland Road and East Limestone Road intersection and Peoples Road near Swancott Road are inoperable as of Friday afternoon.
“Please don’t rely on outdoor warning sirens to sound during severe weather or tornado warnings, you may not hear them indoors,” the EMA office said in a written statement Friday.
EMA recommended residents use weather radios, local television and radio and phone apps.
