The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention has been canceled. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fiddlers Steering Committee announced the cancellation of the 54th annual convention, scheduled for Oct. 1-3, 2020 at Athens State University, on Wednesday. The remaining shows in the 2020 Fiddlers Concert Series have also been canceled.
The committee said in a release that it is working to reschedule this year's performers for the the 2021 convention.
“The Fiddlers Convention is a much-anticipated event each year, and we are disappointed that we must cancel it for 2020,” said Rick Mould, event organizer. “However, we feel moving forward with the convention would not be in the best interest of our competitors, judges, entertainers, guests, or event staff.”
The Office of University Advancement will contact those who have purchased advance tickets for either the convention or the concert series regarding refunds, and arts and crafts vendors who have paid in advance for booth space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.