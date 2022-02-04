For the second time this winter, a group of East Limestone High students is involved in a project to help the homeless, and a teacher hopes the effort spreads to other schools.
Taylor Thaxton, a teacher and coach at East Limestone High, which has a middle school on its campus, led the middle school baseball team's December project to raise more than $100 in fast-food gift cards and additional donated items for the Florence nonprofit Room in the Inn. Now, Thaxton is guiding his Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) class in a similar project.
Thaxton said his 90 students in the FBLA will be raising donations through Feb. 28, and he expects them to achieve an even higher goal than he set for the baseball team.
“With FBLA, our goal is $200 in gift cards,” Thaxton said. “With 90 students, I believe that is highly doable.”
Thaxton graduated from the University of North Alabama in 2019 and noticed a growing amount of poverty in Florence during his time at the university.
“The homeless situation in Florence right now is really bad,” Thaxton said. “You used to see one or two people sleeping on a bench, but I went down there recently and now it’s like five or 10. This used to not be a problem.”
Eighth grade student Charlie Eslick, who is on the middle school baseball team, said he is seeing a similar issue in Athens.
“I’m starting to see a lot more homeless people in the downtown Athens area,” Eslick said. “They all seemed to be older individuals.”
In December, Eslick and 14 of his teammates had an initial goal of raising $50 in gift cards. He said it only took two weeks for the team to surpass that amount.
“I think the actual number raised was $120,” Thaxton said.
In addition to the gift cards, the team collected items like backpacks and cellphone chargers for Room in the Inn. Eslick personally donated five new backpacks.
Krista Manchester, co-founder of Room in the Inn, said they have limited resources, so donations like these help.
“We were able to give 38 people cellphone chargers and they were super thankful for that,” Manchester said. “Our gift cards are for our people who either don’t want to stay or can’t stay (at Room in the Inn) so they can be able to get food when they are not here. We have a few (gift cards) left but we gave most of them out.”
Manchester started the Florence organization in 2015 after noticing a growing number of people on the streets. Room in the Inn operates a shelter when it's needed and offers meals to the homeless in the Shoals area.
“There are a lot more homeless people now than there were 10 years ago, even five years ago,” Manchester said. “Mental illness and substance abuse contributes to most of that, and then last year we saw more people who had lost their jobs because of the pandemic.”
Thaxton said the fundraisers will continue in the next school year as well, but he’s not stopping there.
“We’re trying to get more schools involved,” Thaxton said. “We’re trying to get Clements High School and have talked to Ardmore High School about getting their sports and FBLA programs involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.