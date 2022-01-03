Approximately 3,500 customers are without power in Athens along County Line Road and in the Swancott area south of Interstate 565 due to damage to the Greenbrier Substation.
Blair Davis, electric department manager of Athens Utilities, said crews have switched as many customers as possible to other power sources and are making arrangements to bring in a mobile unit to help serve those who do not have power.
