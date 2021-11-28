Nick and Julia Roth have two labradoodles and a goldendoodle, and all three dogs have interesting backgrounds.
Hannah, 15, the goldendoodle, came from Athens, Georgia, but the Roths needed persistence to obtain her. After flying to Athens, the Roths took a crew car from the airport to a breeder's house. That's when the Roths began encountering hurdles.
“We couldn’t get them to come to the door for a while because they were a bunch of hippies," Nick said. "(The car) had a city of Athens emblem on it. He was afraid to come out. He thought we were going to arrest him.”
The Roths were expecting to buy a labradoodle, but when they arrived, all of the labradoodles had been sold. Instead, they were offered a goldendoodle, 6-month-old Hannah. Nick was told that no one wanted her, so he decided to take her home.
Labradoodle Ginger, 5, came from Mountain Spring Farm in Springville, Alabama, where the owners raise dogs, according to Julia.
Nick said, “They had two little puppies that were maybe a month old. ... The most dominant of the two was Ginger, and I said, OK, I’ll take that one."
Julia and Nick rescued Abby, 4. The boarding facilities the Roths use is also a rescue organization and had received Abby.
“There was an elderly woman that had to go into assisted living and the dog was too much for her to handle, and she couldn’t take a dog to the assisted living where she was,” said Nick.
The boarding facility knew the Roths liked labradoodles and gave them a call. They said yes immediately to taking in Abby.
The three doodles’ favorite thing to do is dig in the flower bed, Nick and Julia agreed. Abby also loves to play catch with tennis balls. The three doodles love Milk Bones treats but prefer meat scraps.
“They love to be outside,” said Nick. The Roths live on 3 acres, most of which the dogs roam. The Roths have an underground electric fence, so the dogs stay within the boundaries.
The dogs also love to go for rides in the back of Nick’s pickup truck. They were taught to stay in the bed of the truck and not jump out.
“Every time they acted like they were going to try to jump out, we scolded them and told them, you’re not going to ride in this truck anymore,” said Nick.
Julia said the dogs all have very even temperaments and are great with kids. She also said they mind well.
Nick said the dogs do not want to disappoint them. If they have done something wrong, all he has do is talk to them in a tone of voice that says he does not approve, and the dogs drop their heads and come up to the owners to try to make up.
The three doodles, despite their size, think they are lap dogs. “All three of them like to get in Nick’s lap, not at the same time. He treats them like a child,” said Julia.
“They’re absolutely part of the family," Nick said. "We’ve got six grown kids, so these are our grandkids."
