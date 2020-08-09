COVID-19 risk levels dropped for all area school districts Friday, but there were plenty of signs that this will be an unusual school year.
Limestone County Schools opened Friday, the first in the area and one of the first to open in the state. Masked students had their temperatures checked by staff before walking inside. Decatur City Schools has yet to open, but Austin High had to cancel Friday's band rehearsal when a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hartselle City Schools reopens classes with a staggered start Monday and Tuesday. Decatur City Schools, Morgan County Schools and Lawrence County Schools reopen Wednesday. Athens City Schools start back Aug. 17.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse, who attended morning drop-offs at Creekside Elementary and Creekside Primary schools Friday, said the morning went smoothly with the exception of a few kids whose masks were too big to function correctly. Those students were provided with smaller masks when they got to school, he said.
Shearouse said his advice to other districts preparing to reopen is for administrators to focus on building relationships within their communities, and for families to have patience as the school year gets started.
As children walked into school, they were temperature-checked using touch-free thermometers. Shearouse, who helped with the temperature screening, said no children had a high temperature. According to the district’s reopening guide, students with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be asked to stay home.
Meanwhile in the Decatur City Schools system, Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield confirmed that a band member testing positive for COVID-19 caused Austin High to halt rehearsals temporarily.
Clay Sloan, Austin band director, sent an email to band parents that said: “Please be aware that a student who attended band rehearsals within the last 10 days has tested positive for COVID-19. We have canceled the rehearsal scheduled for today, August 6th. More information will be forthcoming about future rehearsals.”
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district will follow the guidance of health officials when handling possible cases of COVID-19 throughout the year.
"Obviously, we will work with health officials and follow their guidance in dealing with any positive cases or possible exposures. We have dealt with isolated issues throughout the summer, and we will continue to do so with the start of school," Douglas said.
Morgan and Limestone counties both saw a decrease in their risk factor for the coronavirus's spread when the Alabama Department of Public Health modified its county designations Friday afternoon. Both counties moved from high to moderate risk, designated as yellow.
Lawrence County’s risk level also decreased Friday, from very high risk to high risk, designated as orange.
Douglas said schools will reopen with multiple instructional options Aug. 12 as planned.
“Yellow means we will begin Aug. 12. Every parent gets to choose whether that is a virtual, blended or traditional start. We are excited to educate all of our students regardless of their choice,” Douglas said.
Previously, Douglas said if the ADPH were to place Morgan County in the red category, indicating “very high risk,” before the start of school, the district would transition to a virtual format for most students.
The district released a video updating parents Friday. In the video, Douglas asked for patience during the first week of school as students and staff alike acclimate to a new learning environment.
“I would anticipate some issues. We’ve been working with the Alabama Department of Public Health regarding monitoring. They put out a toolkit this week that basically outlines that there will be cases where your child might have been exposed, and that would dictate a quarantine,” Douglas said. “So just know that this will be a unique school year and there will be instances where a school, a classroom or the district might have to go virtual.”
The ADPH updates its risk assessment dashboard every Friday, and county designations may continue to fluctuate throughout the school year. Counties can receive a designation of green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) or red (very high risk). Among the factors used to assess a county’s risk level is whether the number of new cases per day is declining.
Shearouse said Friday morning that a “very high risk” designation would not necessarily move the entire district online, but the district would instead assess the situation on a school-by-school basis.
“We’re going to try to be really precise and determine what school, if they are having issues, that we really focus on that school to make sure those students are safe,” Shearouse said.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said last week that ADPH hopes to release risk assessments by zip code, rather than just by county, in the coming days.
Morgan County Schools start back Wednesday and are set to offer both in-person and online instruction. Spokeswoman Lisa Screws said there have not been any last-minute changes to the district’s reopening plan due to the new risk assessment.
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the district has slightly modified its reopening plan to include temperature checks, which will be done each morning at every school. The plan has also added the ADPH “back to school toolkit” which provides detailed guidance on how schools should handle various scenarios and how students and staff can minimize the risk of exposure.
Jones said nurses have received additional training to prepare for the school year, and that the district will continue to clean the schools and limit visitors despite Morgan County’s decrease from high to moderate risk.
“Our teachers have been back this whole week; they’ve been in training with professional development,” Jones said. “It’s been a great first week.”
Half of the district’s students will return to school Monday, and the other half will start Tuesday. Jones said depending on how the start of the year goes, the reopening plan will be changed as needed.
