Dr. Matt Hanserd, the vice chief of staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said at a media briefing at Athens City Hall on Monday that there are three patients in the hospital’s ICU with COVID-19.
“We’re preparing for a battle at this point,” he said. “We don’t know if it’s a skirmish. We don’t know if it’s going to be Gettysburg.”
Hanserd said the Athens-Limestone Hospital Fever & Flu Clinic that was opened last month has helped filter patients with symptoms so they can be adequately tested.
The hospital’s clinic, located at Waddell Family Medicine at 902 West Washington St., is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Patients are tested for COVID-19 only if indicated by their exam or ordered by the physician or provider.
Hundreds of tests conducted in Limestone County have resulted in 33 positives for COVID-19, said Dr. Paul Fry, the chief of staff at the hospital. He said the hospital’s planning for the pandemic has included separating COVID-19 patients from other patients to give them proper care without exposing other patients.
Hanserd advised people to stay at home if possible and, if they’re leaving home, to ask themselves if it’s in the best interest of the community and those people who are at risk and if it the trip can be put off.
“I think if we do all those things, we’ll come out on top of this,” he said.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said Monday that the Alabama Veterans Museum has offered the Event Center space for use, if needed, if the hospital sees a surge in patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.