ATHENS — Limestone County authorities charged four people with third-degree burglary after a house break-in on Neely Road in the Tanner community last week.
Limestone Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said Cody Edward Dempsey, 27, and Wesley William Dempsey, 23, both of 17522 Elk Estates Road, Athens; Catherine Paige Smith, 23, 12050 Little Coffman Road; and Lester and Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11539 Nancy Lane, Athens; are facing felony charges following their arrest Nov. 22.
Jail records indicate the four have been released from Limestone County Jail on $2,500 bond each.
Young said a neighbor of the victim said he saw two people break into the residence and then leave with two more people after they loaded a red toolbox and white garbage bag into the vehicle. The neighbor called the Sheriff’s Office and began to follow the alleged suspects.
A deputy stopped the vehicle on Ham Road and property was recovered. The victim was called and said tools and a battery charger were missing from his home. The Sheriff’s Office said there was forced entry into the garage and back door of the house.
