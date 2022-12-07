Four former officers at a prison in Limestone County have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed.
The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system, and are being held in the Limestone County Jail.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the four are Alex Andrews, 24, of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Andrew Roy, 26, of Owens Cross Roads; John Ketteman, 26, of Huntsville; and Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville.
All are charged with multiple counts of using an official position or office for personal gain and bribery of public servants. Roy, in addition, is charged with multiple counts of promoting prison contraband, which charging documents identify as cellphones. Andrews, Roy and Ketteman were arrested Friday, according to Sheriff's Office records, and Dozier was arrested Monday.
The prison system released few details about the charges. However, at least some of the accusations relate to contraband being brought into the prison, according to court documents.
According to an investigator's affidavit filed in Limestone County District Court, Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband (brought) into Limestone Correctional Facility" between July 1 and Nov. 3. He was charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of using an official position for personal gain.
Roy was charged with four counts each of bribery, using an official position for personal gain and promoting prison contraband during the same time frame.
Ketteman was charged with seven counts each of bribery and using an official position for personal gain, also for offenses allegedly occurring between July 1 and Nov. 3.
Court documents available on Tuesday did not provide additional details.
The charges were filed after an internal investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division, the prison system said.
In a separate incident, an Alabama prison captain and a former officer were arrested last month on similar bribery and ethics charges, the state prison system said.
