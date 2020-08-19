Four Limestone County projects are planned for next year’s road construction season using proceeds from the state’s gas tax for road and bridge construction.
The Limestone County Commission, at its regular meeting Monday, approved a 2021 transportation plan that includes the resurfacing of portions of four county roads — nearly 11 miles in all — estimated to cost $1.24 million.
Without the gas tax revenue, “it would be hard for us to get these projects completed,” said County Engineer Marc Massey.
Each district has a road project on the list, and the time frame for the construction work is between May and October next year, Massey said. Counties are required to present by Aug. 31 each year a plan for the next year’s Rebuild Alabama funds, according to Massey.
The projects are:
• Resurfacing and striping on Black Road from Interstate 65 to Holt Road,
• Resurfacing and striping on Newby Road from Gray Road north to U.S. 72,
• Resurfacing and striping on New Cut Road from U.S. 72 to Blackburn Road, and
• Resurfacing and striping on Snake Road from Fielding Road to Shaw Road.
“We picked projects (for the plan) that were heavily traveled, that were through routes and that fit within the budgets” of each district, Massey said.
The plans shows that three of the road improvements are to be paid for with money from Rebuild Alabama, with the New Cut Road project using Rebuild Alabama funds and Federal Aid Exchange Funds.
Alabama lawmakers approved legislation for a 10-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax during a special session called by Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the Rebuild Alabama law in March 2019. The tax increase is being phased in over three years, beginning with an increase of 6 cents, which took effect Sept. 1. The tax will then be adjusted up or down with the National Highway Construction Cost Index and could increase up to a penny every two years.
During the commission’s earlier work session, District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison suggested a way to come up with more money to adequately maintain the county’s road system, which includes 1,026 miles of paved roads.
He asked that money for roads be increased by $1 million in the fiscal 2021 budget, recommending that it come from the general fund. Projected funding for Limestone County roads in fiscal 2021 is roughly $2.8 million, he said, while about $5 million is “what we need every year just to maintain our road system.”
“This is one of the single most important issues facing the people of Limestone County, and it’s time that we addressed it in our 2021 budget,” Harrison said.
In other business, the commission approved moving the location of the Beat 3 Box 1 polling precinct from the Ardmore Municipal Annex to the Ardmore Senior Center at 29920 Park Ave., Ardmore, effective for the Nov. 3 general election. Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said the Ardmore Town Council had already passed a resolution to change the precinct location.
The commission also voted to promote Ellen Morell to transitional Limestone County administrator, effective Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, then assume the role of county administrator on Jan. 1. She will succeed longtime administrator Pam Carter. Morell is now accounts payable/purchasing clerk.
At her retirement at the end of the year, Carter will have worked for the county 34½ years, including serving as county administrator for 19 years.
