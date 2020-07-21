The Athens mayoral race will be crowded as four candidates, including the incumbent, filed statements of candidacy to meet today's qualification deadline.
Seeking the mayor’s job is incumbent Mayor Ronnie Marks, 75; Russell Johnson, 58, the president of the Athens City school board who retired last year from SAIC as the vice president of the Software Applications Directorate; Brian Terry, 52, the design drafting instructor and assistant principal at Limestone County Career Technical Center; and Mark Wilson, 60, who hauls scrap iron and grows and sells vegetables.
Dana Sims Henry and Marcia Day have qualified for the Athens City Council District 4 position, which was left vacant when Joseph Cannon took over as Limestone County’s license commissioner in October.
Also qualifying were three incumbent council members: District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert, District 2 Councilman Harold Wales, District 3 Councilman and current council President Frank Travis; and District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper.
The last day to register to vote for the Athens municipal general election is Aug. 10, with election day on Aug. 25. New municipal officials will take office on Nov. 2, and the council will hold have an organizational session that same day.
