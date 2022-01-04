About 400 Athens Utilities customers in the Greenbrier area remained without power at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as crews continue to work get power restored, according to Electric Department Manager Blair Davis.
He said a mobile transformer is in place and crews must go to each subdivision to make a new connection. He added the goal is to get all power restored by Tuesday evening.
At the beginning of the outage early Monday morning, about 3,500 households were left without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.