Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said this morning about 450 customers are without power.
"We've got additional help this morning from Huntsville Utilities," he said in a release. "We're doing our best to get all power restored before this next round of weather comes through."
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. today to 6 a.m., which includes Limestone County.
Two crews from Scottsboro Electric Power Board arrived in Athens on Tuesday afternoon to help Athens Utilities employees restore power.
On Monday, 6,000 Athens Utilities customers were without power, according to Davis.
