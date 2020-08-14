Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, which is building an automotive plant in the Greenbrier area, announced Thursday it will invest an additional $830 million for more cutting-edge manufacturing equipment for its production lines and enhanced training for its workforce.
Mark Brazeal, the company’s vice president of administration, said that brings the total investment in the facility to $2.3 billion. The joint venture company announced in 2018 an investment of $1.6 billion in the complex, where production will start next year. The plant eventually will employ 4,000, according to the company.
The company said the investment will accommodate production line enhancements to improve manufacturing processes supporting the Mazda vehicle and design changes to the yet-to-be announced Toyota SUV that will also be produced at the plant. The plant will manufacture up to 150,000 units of a future Mazda crossover vehicle and up to 150,000 units of the Toyota SUV each year, according to the company.
“Toyota and Mazda, our parent companies, continuously raise the bar of production to produce the highest-value, highest-quality vehicles in the industry so we have to raise our standards as well,” Brazeal said during a Q&A session after the livestreamed press conference. “Obviously, this has resulted in some additional investment.”
To date, “a little over 600” employees have been hired, and hiring will stretch into 2022, according to Brazeal.
“We’re hiring right now for production team leader positions and we will resume applications for production team member positions late this fall,” Brazeal said. “Next year, we’ll be hiring 150 production team members on a monthly basis so hiring really ramps up at that time.”
Full-scale construction of the plant continues, with 75% to 100% completion on roofing, siding, floor slabs, ductwork, fire protection and electrical.
Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said during the event that Mazda and Toyota’s investment in the facility “really speaks volumes about their commitment not only to Huntsville and Limestone County but to the state of Alabama and to their automotive future.”
Brazeal said the company has a staggered production startup plan, and hiring and training will align with the staggered production launch.
“We don’t start production on both shifts and both lines at one time,” he said. “We will start production in 2021 on what we call the Apollo line, which will produce the Toyota SUV, and then a few months later we’ll start production on the Discovery line, which will produce the Mazda SUV.”
Later, the second shift will start up for both of those production lines, he said.
Brazeal also addressed the company’s efforts to protect the threatened spring pygmy sunfish. Mazda Toyota, in an agreement in 2018 with the Center for Biological Diversity and Tennessee Riverkeeper, committed to protect at least 1,100 acres of the Beaverdam Spring and Creek complex, one of only two locations where the rare fish lives. The environmental groups had threatened to sue Mazda Toyota in an effort to protect the fish and its habitat, which is adjacent to the Mazda Toyota site.
Mazda Toyota also committed $6 million to support habitat restoration and monitoring projects in the Beaverdam Spring and Creek watershed and establish a restricted endowment for future conservation projects to benefit the sunfish.
This week a consulting group was conducting annual surveys of the sunfish and its habitat, Brazeal said, and “I got really good news that the population of the sunfish is growing."
“I think we’re going to be the best neighbor that this sunfish has ever had,” he said. “I think that really speaks to the environmental commitment that we have as a company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.