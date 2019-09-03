ELKMONT — Limestone County Schools will have additional counselors at Elkmont High School for as long as they are needed, said Karen Tucker, director of technology and public relations for the school district.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old Elkmont student has confessed to killing five family members, including siblings, his father and stepmother.
“Limestone County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic event that has occurred in the Elkmont community. We are concentrating our efforts in assisting our students, faculty and community in dealing with this tragedy,” Tucker said in a written statement.
In addition to extra school counselors, Limestone County Health Department counselors are onsite, she said.
“These individuals will be available for as long as there is a need,” Tucker said.
Elkmont serves about 650 students in grades 6-12.
