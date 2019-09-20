The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last week affirmed the murder conviction of Benjamin Cordell Waddle, 30, of Madison, who was convicted last year by a Limestone County jury for fatally stabbing Michael Peoples.
Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday announced the court’s decision.
Marshall’s release said evidence at the August 2018 trial showed that on Aug. 3, 2015, Waddle and Peoples, 35, visited a home to rehearse a rap music act. They got into an argument, and Waddle pulled a large, military-styled knife from a sheath on his side and stabbed Peoples in the back, shoulder and hand, the release said.
Peoples was taken from the Tanner home to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones’ office prosecuted the case, and Circuit Judge Robert Baker sentenced Waddle to 40 years in prison in November.
Waddle sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal, according to the release. The Attorney General's criminal appeals division handled the case during the appeals process.
